Man Shot to Death in Montebello

A man was found shot to death in Montebello on Saturday, police said.

The victim was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds just before 1 p.m. in 1000 block of South Bluff Road, just south of Washington Boulevard, according to Montebello Police Department Lt. David Kim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details, including a suspect description, were available.

Police shut down Bluff Road between Washington and Frankel Avenue as they continued canvasing the area for clues Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information can reach the Montebello Police Department at 323-887-1313. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Dottie Evans contributed to this report.