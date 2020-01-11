Man Shot to Death in Montebello

Posted 4:24 PM, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 04:28PM, January 11, 2020
The 1000 block of South Bluff Road in Montebello, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

The 1000 block of South Bluff Road in Montebello, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man was found shot to death in Montebello on Saturday, police said.

The victim was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds just before 1 p.m. in 1000 block of South Bluff Road, just south of Washington Boulevard, according to Montebello Police Department Lt. David Kim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details, including a suspect description, were available.

Police shut down Bluff Road between Washington and Frankel Avenue as they continued canvasing the area for clues Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information can reach the Montebello Police Department at 323-887-1313. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Dottie Evans contributed to this report.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.