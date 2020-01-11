Police Fire at Suspect Following Reports of Man With Gun in Palms Area: LAPD

Posted 1:30 PM, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 01:47PM, January 11, 2020

An officer-involved-shooting occurred in the Palms area of Los Angeles following reports of a man with a gun Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The police shooting was reported at about 12:54 p.m. in the area of Sepulveda and Venice boulevards near Mar Vista and Culver City, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

Police said residents should expect a large police presence in the area.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Alyssa Kelly contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.