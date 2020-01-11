Police Fire at Suspect Following Reports of Man With Gun in Palms Area: LAPD

An officer-involved-shooting occurred in the Palms area of Los Angeles following reports of a man with a gun Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
The police shooting was reported at about 12:54 p.m. in the area of Sepulveda and Venice boulevards near Mar Vista and Culver City, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.
Police said residents should expect a large police presence in the area.
No further details were immediately available.
KTLA’s Alyssa Kelly contributed to this report.
