Police Fire at Suspect Following Reports of Man With Gun in Palms Area: LAPD

An officer-involved-shooting occurred in the Palms area of Los Angeles following reports of a man with a gun Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The police shooting was reported at about 12:54 p.m. in the area of Sepulveda and Venice boulevards near Mar Vista and Culver City, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

Police said residents should expect a large police presence in the area.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Alyssa Kelly contributed to this report.

There has been and Officer involved shooting in our Pacific Area, in the area of Sepulveda and Venice Blvd. Avoid the area and expect a large police presence. A Public Information Officer is responding and we will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 11, 2020