Suspect Arrested After Shots Fired During Beverly Hills Robbery

Police arrested an armed robbery suspect following an hourslong search in Beverly Hills on Saturday, officials said.

The robbery, in which at least one gunshot was fired but no one was injured, took place about 6:30 p.m. along the 300 block of Canon Drive, according to Beverly Hills Police Department Lt. Todd Withers. A person out on the street was the victim of the robbery.

“Units got on scene and confronted the suspect, who fled,” Withers said.

The suspect was ultimately found hiding in an alleyway and detained.

Police suspected he gun used in the robbery had been stashed inside a nearby store by the suspect, the lieutenant said.

Several businesses, as well as the nearby Montage Beverly Hills Hotel, were placed on lockdown during the suspect search out of “an abundance of caution,” Withers added.

Further details, including the suspect’s identity, were not available.