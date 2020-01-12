2020 Critics’ Choice Awards to Honor Achievements in Film, TV

Posted 10:58 AM, January 12, 2020, by , Updated at 11:01AM, January 12, 2020
Data pix.

The 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday and will recognize achievements in film and television.

Actor Taye Diggs will host the ceremony, which airs on The CW from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

KTLA's Sam Rubin will be live on the red carpet starting at 2 p.m. You can watch it on Channel 5 in Southern California, on your KTLA provider, or online at KTLA.com.

Here's the list of nominations:

BEST PICTURE

  • 1917
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Parasite
  • Uncut Gems

BEST ACTOR

  • Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
  • Robert De Niro – The Irishman
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver – Marriage Story
  • Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
  • Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

BEST ACTRESS

  • Awkwafina – The Farewell
  • Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
  • Lupita Nyong’o – Us
  • Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
  • Charlize Theron – Bombshell
  • Renée Zellweger – Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

  • Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
  • Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino – The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci – The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  • Laura Dern – Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
  • Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
  • Florence Pugh – Little Women
  • Margot Robbie – Bombshell
  • Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

  • Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
  • Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
  • Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
  • Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
  • Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

  • Bombshell
  • The Irishman
  • Knives Out
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

  • Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
  • Greta Gerwig – Little Women
  • Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
  • Sam Mendes – 1917
  • Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
  • Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
  • Rian Johnson – Knives Out
  • Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Lulu Wang – The Farewell

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • Greta Gerwig – Little Women
  • Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
  • Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
  • Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
  • Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
  • Roger Deakins – 1917
  • Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
  • Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
  • Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Lawrence Sher – Joker

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
  • Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
  • Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women
  • Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
  • Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman
  • Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey

BEST EDITING

  • Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
  • Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
  • Yang Jinmo – Parasite
  • Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
  • Lee Smith – 1917

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

  • Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
  • Julian Day – Rocketman
  • Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
  • Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
  • Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

  • Bombshell
  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Rocketman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

  • 1917
  • Ad Astra
  • The Aeronauts
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

  • Abominable
  • Frozen II
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

BEST ACTION MOVIE

  • 1917
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home

BEST COMEDY

  • Booksmart
  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • The Farewell
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Knives Out

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

  • Ad Astra
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Midsommar
  • Us

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

  • Atlantics
  • Les Misérables
  • Pain and Glory
  • Parasite
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST SONG

  • Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose
  • (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
  • I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
  • Into the Unknown – Frozen II
  • Speechless – Aladdin
  • Spirit – The Lion King
  • Stand Up – Harriet

BEST SCORE

  • Michael Abels – Us
  • Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
  • Randy Newman – Marriage Story
  • Thomas Newman – 1917
  • Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
