Attacker Sought in Baldwin Park Shooting That Left Man Dead, Another Wounded

Authorities sought the public's help Sunday for any information involving a shooting near a Baldwin Park liquor store that left a man dead and another injured.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officers were seen responding just outside the JNJ Liquor and Market, where the rapper 50 Cent had just appeared for an event promoting his champagne and cognac brand from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Shane Cadena said he was nearby when shots rang out. The crowd that attended the artist's event had already left by that time, except for a few people, he told KTLA.

Cadena said as a former nurse, he tried to help the young man who was shot and killed. He said the victim's family was with him.

Baldwin Park Police Department officers responded to the location to find a man with gunshot wounds on his upper torso, according to the Sheriff's Department. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives then learned of another man who suffered two gunshot wounds in his abdomen, the Sheriff's Department said. That victim was taken to the hospital for surgery, according to officials.

The Sheriff's Department did not specify where the two were found.

The agency said the attack was possibly gang-related, although investigators have not identified any suspects in the case.

Officials provided no further details about the incident, including the names of those involved.

They urged anyone with information to call the Sheriff's Department's homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.