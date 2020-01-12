Average U.S. Gas Prices Jump 4 Cents Per Gallon to $2.64 in Past 3 Weeks

A child pumps gas for his father at a gas station in Los Angeles on April 9, 2019. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 over the past three weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices are unlikely to continue to increase because crude oil costs have dropped.

The price at the pump is 33 cents higher than it was a year ago.

In California, the average price of gas was $3.53 statewide Sunday, and $3.60 in the Los Angeles and Long Beach areas.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.58 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $2.21 in Houston.

The average price of diesel is $3.08, up two cents.

