× FEMA May Bill Fire Victims If PG&E Doesn’t Pay $4 Billion in Reimbursement: S.F. Chronicle

Federal officials are prepared to bill wildfire victims for a portion of nearly $4 billion the government says it’s owed by Pacific Gas & Electric — if the debt isn’t resolved as part of the utility’s bankruptcy case, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked for reimbursement from PG&E to cover costs from the government’s response to recent fires.

FEMA tells the Chronicle that it is compelled to seek compensation from PG&E. Otherwise, individual victims would be responsible if they get settlement funds that duplicate money already paid by the federal government.