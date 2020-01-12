FEMA May Bill Fire Victims If PG&E Doesn’t Pay $4 Billion in Reimbursement: S.F. Chronicle

Posted 11:56 AM, January 12, 2020, by
An American flag hangs in front of a home in the Coffey Park neighborhood that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on Oct. 23, 2017, in Santa Rosa. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

An American flag hangs in front of a home in the Coffey Park neighborhood that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on Oct. 23, 2017, in Santa Rosa. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Federal officials are prepared to bill wildfire victims for a portion of nearly $4 billion the government says it’s owed by Pacific Gas & Electric — if the debt isn’t resolved as part of the utility’s bankruptcy case, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked for reimbursement from PG&E to cover costs from the government’s response to recent fires.

FEMA tells the Chronicle that it is compelled to seek compensation from PG&E. Otherwise, individual victims would be responsible if they get settlement funds that duplicate money already paid by the federal government.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.