Gas From Cleaning Company Shuts Down Starbucks, Subway at Westwood Village: LAFD

Officials shut down a Starbucks and a Subway location less than a mile away from UCLA Sunday after detecting higher than normal levels of carbon dioxide they said was coming form an underground commercial clean operation.

The Los Angeles Fire Department announced the closures at 1161 S. Westwood Blvd., at Westwood Village, just after 12:40 p.m.

Fire crews at the scene reported an unusually high amount of carbon monoxide, the agency said.

The Starbucks and Subway at the location have been temporarily closed as a hazmat team responds with “more sophisticated sensing equipment,” according to the Fire Department.

Investigators said they tracked the gas to a small, gasoline-powered engine used by a commercial cleaning operation in the underground parking levels.

That operation has since been shut down, and crews are performing ventilation techniques to restore healthy air at the site.

The Fire Department did not provide an estimate of when the businesses can reopen.

Carbon monoxide poisoning in the U.S. sends more than 4,000 people to the hospital every year, with an annual death toll of more than 400 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include headache, dizziness, chest pain and confusion.