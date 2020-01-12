Man Wounded in Montebello Police Shooting

The 100 block of South 10th Street in Montebello, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

Police shot and wounded a man in Montebello on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting took place about 1 p.m. in he 100 block of South 10th Street, just south of Whittier Boulevard, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said. The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau is spearheading the investigation into the shooting, which involved officers from the Montebello Police Department.

“The suspect, a male Hispanic adult, was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital,” she said in a written statement. “The suspect is expected to recover.”

No officers were hurt during the incident, she added.

No further details were released.

Authorities did not confirm reports that the officer-involved shooting was linked to the investigation into a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in the 1000 block of South Bluff Road in Montebello, a little under two miles away. That shooting claimed the life of a 29-year-old Temple City man.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

