Off-Duty L.A. County Sheriff’s Detective Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Valley Village

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detective died after being struck by a vehicle in Valley Village on Sunday, authorities said.

Detective Amber Joy Leist, a 12-year veteran of the department assigned to the West Hollywood Station, died following the collision, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

The collision took place about 11:05 a.m. at Riverside Drive and Whitsett Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

She was driving through the area when she noticed two pedestrians crossing the street in a crosswalk, the sheriff said. One of the pedestrians fell to the ground.

Leist got out of her to help the pedestrian get safely to the sidewalk.

“While she was returning to her vehicle, she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Riverside Drive when the light had turned green,” Villanueva said.

The badly injured detective was taken to a hospital. “It’s unfortunate. God had a better plan for her and she was called home,” the sheriff said.

The involved driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, officials said. The collision was being treated as an an accident as the investigation continued.

“She was an outstanding detective who would lead by example, and she definitely lead by example through her act of kindness, and we consider this an on-duty death,” according to Villanueva said.

She is survived by two sons, he said. One of them is serving in the U.S. Navy.

Leist started her career working in the North County Correctional Facility. She then served at the Lancaster Station before transferring to West Hollywood, where she worked for the past five years.

Her assignments included patrol and school resource officer before she attained the rank of detective.

Correction: An early version of this story incorrectly described the time of the collision. The article has been updated.

Detective Leist leaves behind a family and two sons. One son who is currently serving in the Navy. I would like to let them know we at @LASDHQ will always be there for them. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) January 13, 2020