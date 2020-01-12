× Postal Service Unveils Year of the Rat Stamp for Lunar New Year

The Postal Service booth did a brisk business Saturday among the street food stalls, vendors and carnival rides that filled Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park during the city’s popular Lunar New Year Festival.

“First day of issue! Lunar New Year stamps, get ’em right here,” said Rob Lindbloom, a local post office official who waded into the crowd holding a sheet of new postage stamps high above his head. “Commemorate the Year of the Rat!”

The Year of the Rat stamp is the first in a new series the Postal Service is launching to celebrate Lunar New Year, which occurs each year on the second new moon after the winter solstice. The rat is the first animal in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac, which restarts on Jan. 25 with the Lunar New Year.

The U.S. Postal Service on Saturday formally unveiled the stamp with a phalanx of local officials and sponsors at the opening ceremony of the two-day festival. It marks the third time the Postal Service has launched Lunar New Year stamps, having released a series of them from 1992 to 2005 and again from 2008 to 2019.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.