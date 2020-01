Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An SUV came to rest upside down after crashing into an Eagle Rock home in the 1500 block of Avenue 45 early Sunday.

The impact left a hole on the wall, showing a vehicle inside a garage that also appeared to sustain some damages.

Authorities have not released any information about any arrest or injuries, but the SUV driver was seen being taken to the hospital.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 12, 2020.