Uber Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Raping Passenger in Fontana

An Uber driver was arrested on suspicion of raping an intoxicated female passenger who possibly passed out in his car in Fontana Sunday, police said.

The passenger requested an Uber ride home after going drinking with friends and 32-year-old Alonso Calle picked her up, the Fontana Police Department said.

“The victim either fell asleep or passed out in Calle’s car,” Fontana police said. “The victim awoke to Calle having sex with her.”

Calle later called Fontana police and said that a rider “may say he raped her during consensual sex” in his car at McDermott Park and that the the victim “got mad, stated something about being raped and wanted out of his car,” according to the department.

In a later interview, the driver told officers he knew the victim was very intoxicated “but still offered him sex,” police said.

Calle was booked into a San Bernadino County detention center on suspicion of rape.

In California, having sex with someone who is “prevented from resisting by any intoxicating or anesthetic substance, or any controlled substance” can result in a sentence of up to eight years in prison, according to state penal code section 261(a)(3).

It’s considered a crime if the person is so intoxicated that they can’t give legal consent, and the courts found that a person can’t give consent if they are passing out because of being under the influence.

Sunday’s arrest comes days after another Uber driver was charged with sexual penetration and sexual battery following his arrest on suspicion of repeatedly sexually assaulting an intoxicated female passenger who he picked up at a Tustin police station.

Uber told KTLA the Tustin man was removed as a driver for the ride-hailing app after the victim reported the alleged assault in 2018.

That year, more than 3,000 sexual assaults were reported during Uber rides in the U.S., according to a report released by the company.

Both Uber and Lyft have both been criticized of not doing enough to protect riders.

KTLA has reached out to Uber for comment on the alleged sexual assault in Fontana.