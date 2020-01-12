Victim of Deadly Montebello Shooting Identified as Temple City Man

The 1000 block of South Bluff Road in Montebello, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man found shot to death along a walkway in Montebello on Saturday afternoon has been identified as a 29-year-old Temple City man, coroner’s officials said.

Hector Guzman Jr. died at the scene of the shooting, which was first reported about 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Bluff Road, just south of Washington Boulevard, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner Lt. Larry Dietz said.

Police responding to repots of a “man down” found Guzman suffering from gunshot wounds, the Montebello Police Department said in a written statement.

No information regarding a suspect description or motive was available.

Anyone with information can reach Montebello police at 323-881-1313. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

