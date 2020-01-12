Video: Man Wounded in North Hollywood Stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a man was stabbed in North Hollywood after a witness said he tried to break up a dispute between a man and woman on Sunday.

The footage was captured about shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Willowcrest Avenue and Burbank Boulevard.

It shows a man crossing the street and approaching another man, then suddenly swiping at the victim with a knife.

The victim quickly reacted and punched the assailant. The two men are then seen fighting in the street, with the attacker slashing wildly with a large blade.

The men then separate, and the stabber is seen casually walking away as the victim surveys his injuries. The condition of the victim, who was pictured in a witness photograph with a massive gash in his forearm, was not clear.

A witness whoa asked that his name be withheld told KTLA that police found and arrested the suspect.

The victim had tried to intervene as the man began assaulting his girlfriend during an argument, the witness said. The man involved in the dispute then turned his attention to the good Samaritan.

Police could not be reached for comment Sunday night.