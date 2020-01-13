1st Significant Winter Storm of 2020 Expected to Drench Southern California This Week

Break out the umbrellas and hang onto those heavy coats because the region’s first significant winter storm of 2020 is expected to unleash rain and snow Thursday.

After what has been a mostly dry January, a chilly winter storm is expected to move into the northern portion of the state Tuesday before making its way down the coast to Los Angeles County by late Thursday morning.

The system, which originated just south of Alaska, is expected to dampen the coasts and valleys with up to three-quarters of an inch of rain. The foothills and coastal mountain slopes are on tap to get a bit more precipitation: one-half to 1½ inches, said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“It looks like there’s some good moisture with this system, so we’ll be getting some good rainfall amounts,” she said. “Definitely more than just a sprinkle.”

