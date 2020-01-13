4 Arrested in Series of Robberies at Cellular Stores Throughout SoCal

Four out of five people allegedly involved in a series of robberies at cellphone stores throughout Southern California have been arrested, officials said.

The robberies occurred between August and December of last year, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release.

In each of the incidents, the suspects walked into the store and took items from the display tables, police said.

They would then either cut or pull security cables from the electronic devices before running out of the store with multiple phones.

Police on Monday released video of one of the incidents that are under investigation, but did not indicate when or where that incident occurred.

As the masked suspects raided the shelves, the store employees huddled in the back, the video shows.

The incidents in Los Angeles County occurred on the following dates and times.

Sept. 17 about 3 p.m. on the 600 block of Western Avenue.

Sept. 25 about 5 p.m. on the 8200 block of Van Nuys Boulevard.

Dec. 14 about 7 p.m. on the 2700 block of East First Street

Dec. 18 about 1:45 p.m. at 3000 N. San Fernando Rd.

Dec. 21 about 4 p.m. not he 4400 block of Van Nuys Boulevard

Dec. 23 about 5:30 p.m. on the 8000 block of Webb Avenue.

Detectives believe those involved have also been robbing and burglarizing cellphone stores in Orange and San Bernardino counties.

The suspects involved in the incidents mentioned above are responsible for thousands of dollars in property loss, police said.

Damon Levi Williams has been charged on multiple counts, while three teenagers between 14 and 17 years old also face multiple charges.

The fifth person involved is also believed to be a minor.

Anyone with information about the case can call commercial crimes division Detective Matthew Gares or Detective James Verner at 213-486-6940.