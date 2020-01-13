Houston Astros’ Manager, GM Fired by Owner Over Sign-Stealing

California Voters Could Decide if Cities Will be Punished for Not Reducing Homelessness

Posted 1:05 PM, January 13, 2020, by
Volunteer Barbara Petersmeyer, left, looks at tents during this year’s point-in-time count, run by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.(Credit: Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

With public and political pressure mounting to get homeless people off the streets of California, a task force appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom is recommending that local governments face tough new legal sanctions for failing to make progress.

In a report released Monday, the Council of Regional Homeless Advisors is calling for an amendment to the California Constitution that would create a legally enforceable mandate to reduce the homeless population. The Legislature would have to craft the plan, which would then appear as a statewide ballot measure in November.

If approved by voters, the mandate would allow the state to sue cities and counties — or even itself — if the number of people living in street encampments doesn’t decline.

The 13-member task force, led by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, argues that the state needs to carry a big stick to convince local jurisdictions that they will face consequences if they don’t get people off the streets — including the possible loss of local control.

