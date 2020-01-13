CES 2020 Highlights: Snore Stopping Pillow, 10-Second Toothbrush, Blood Sugar Monitoring Smartwatch

Here’s a look at some of the health and wellness related products we saw at CES 2020.
Mentioned:
INUPATHY – dog accessory that lets you see how your dog is feeling
Y-Brush – 10 second toothbrush
10Minds Motion Pillow – stops snoring with snore-activated airbags
Baby Brezza – WiFi connected “Keurig” style baby bottle maker
Hydrow – Like Peleton, but rowing
GluTrac Watch – Non-invasive blood sugar monitoring smartwatch
