Four Families of Conception Boat Fire Victims Sue Vessel's Owners

Four families whose relatives were among the 34 people killed in a fire early Labor Day morning aboard the dive boat Conception are suing the vessel’s owners, alleging they failed to have a roving watch required by the Coast Guard, had insufficient fire suppression and detection and inadequate means of escape.

Documents filed in federal court allege the vessel, which was owned by Truth Aquatics, was “unseaworthy” and that captain Jerry Boylan failed to properly implement required watch policies and procedures meant to detect emergencies such as a fire.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board found that no one was designated as a roving watch at the time the blaze engulfed the Conception off Santa Cruz Island, killing everyone who was sleeping below deck. The captain and four other crew members sleeping above deck managed to escape the blaze.

The filings Monday come after attorneys for Truth Aquatics’ owners Glen and Dana Fritzler filed a petition in federal court to limit the payout to the families of the Conception victims. They cited a steamship maritime law, the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851, in asking a judge to eliminate their financial liability or lower it to an amount equal to the post-fire value of the boat, or $0.

