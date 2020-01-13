× Homicide Detectives Investigating After Man Found Shot Dead in Car Near Victorville Campground

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found fatally shot before dawn Monday in the area of a campground just off the 15 Freeway in Victorville.

Officials were called around 3:30 a.m. about a man deceased inside a vehicle on Stoddard Wells Road east of the 15 Freeway, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The area is on the northeast edge of Victorville, near a KOA campground and a private gun club with several shooting ranges, sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller confirmed.

Responding deputies found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Department did not immediately identify the man, or say what type of vehicle he was found in.

Four people were detained at a nearby business, and detectives were still interviewing them Monday afternoon, Miller said.

Miller was unsure which business the subjects were found at, but she noted there aren’t many in the area, mainly a few gas stations at the freeway off-ramp.

Miller believed the four being questioned were adult men. The homicide investigator is “extremely confident” there are no outstanding suspects, she added.

The spokeswoman said she couldn’t reveal any information about who originally called to report the crime.

No further details were available.

Correction: An earlier version of this article and its headline incorrectly described the location where the victim’s body was found as being near an off-highway vehicle recreation area. The story has been updated with the correction location.