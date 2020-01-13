L.A. County Sees Jump in Flu Activity, With at Least 70 Deaths Reported Statewide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County health officials are seeing an increase in influenza activity, with at least 70 flu-related deaths reported in the state so far this season.

In an advisory on Friday, the L.A. County Department of Public Health said that it's not too late to get a flu shot for the season, which started in late September.

The county is "experiencing high levels of influenza activity," said the agency on Friday, underscoring that anyone age 6 months or older should receive immunization every year.

County officials reported the first flu-related death this season in October. Just last Wednesday, the city of Long Beach announced its first fatal case.

Statewide, 70 flu-related deaths were recorded by the California Department of Public Health between Sept. 29, 2019 and Jan. 4, 2020.

Two patients were children, and six patients were between ages 18 to 49. The majority were older adults: 17 patients were 50 to 64 years old, while 45 patients were at least 65.

In the 2018-2019 season, state officials reported a total of 618 flu-related deaths.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza B viruses have predominated the latest season, which has not happened since 1992. The CDC's website has more information about its recommendations on vaccinations.

Cough, headache, and fever? It could be #flu. Flu can come on suddenly, causing mild to severe illness, and at times even lead to death. Watch to learn about symptoms of flu. pic.twitter.com/1aXLvztYqH — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) December 30, 2019