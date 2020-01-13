L.A. County Sees Jump in Flu Activity, With at Least 70 Deaths Reported Statewide

Posted 10:43 AM, January 13, 2020, by and , Updated at 11:22AM, January 13, 2020
Data pix.

Los Angeles County health officials are seeing an increase in influenza activity, with at least 70 flu-related deaths reported in the state so far this season.

In an advisory on Friday, the L.A. County Department of Public Health said that it's not too late to get a flu shot for the season, which started in late September.

The county is "experiencing high levels of influenza activity," said the agency on Friday, underscoring that anyone age 6 months or older should receive immunization every year.

A graph from a weekly report by the California Department of Public Health shows the number of influenza-related deaths in California from the 2015-2016 season to the 2019-2020 as of Jan. 4, 2020.

A graph from a weekly report by the California Department of Public Health shows the number of influenza-related deaths in California from the 2015-2016 season to the 2019-2020 as of Jan. 4, 2020.

County officials reported the first flu-related death this season in October. Just last Wednesday, the city of Long Beach announced its first fatal case.

Statewide, 70 flu-related deaths were recorded by the California Department of Public Health between Sept. 29, 2019 and Jan. 4, 2020.

Two patients were children, and six patients were between ages 18 to 49. The majority were older adults: 17 patients were 50 to 64 years old, while 45 patients were at least 65.

In the 2018-2019 season, state officials reported a total of 618 flu-related deaths.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza B viruses have predominated the latest season, which has not happened since 1992. The CDC's website has more information about its recommendations on vaccinations.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.