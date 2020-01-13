× Man Shot Dead in Off-Roading Area South of Barstow; 4 Detained

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found fatally shot before dawn Monday at the Stoddard Valley Off-Highway Vehicle Area just south of Barstow.

Officials were called around 3:30 a.m. about a man deceased inside a vehicle on Stoddard Wells Road, within the recreation area east of the 15 Freeway, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Responding deputies found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Department did not immediately identify the man, or say what type of vehicle he was found in.

Four people were detained at a nearby business, and detectives were still interviewing them Monday afternoon, said Jodi Miller, a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

Miller was unsure which business the subjects were found at, but she noted there aren’t many in the area, mainly a few gas stations at the freeway off-ramp.

Miller believed the four being questioned were adult men. The homicide investigator is “extremely confident” there are no outstanding suspects, she added.

The spokesperson said she couldn’t reveal any information about who originally called to report the crime.

No further details were available.