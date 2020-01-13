Monday Forecast: Calm, Comfortable Conditions; Chance of Rain Thursday

Posted 10:26 AM, January 13, 2020, by
Data pix.

Look for comfortable conditions Monday before a chance of rain arrives later this week. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA’s forecast on Jan. 13, 2020.

