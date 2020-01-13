Oxnard Man Sentenced to 22 Years for Repeatedly Molesting 2 Underaged Girls

An Oxnard man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for molesting two young girls, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

Gregorio Santacruz, 40, was convicted of molesting a girl on multiple occasions when she was between 9 and 12 years old, according to the victim who disclosed this information to her middle school art teacher in Jan. 2016 when she was 14 years old.

The teacher notified school officials who then alerted the Oxnard Police Department, according to a news release from the D.A.

Investigators began interviewing witnesses and were able to find a second victim of Santacruz’s who told detectives that she was also repeatedly molested by the culprit when she was between 6 and 12 years old.

Santacruz plead guilty in Nov. 2019 to three counts of lewd conduct with a child under 14 years old and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, the D.A. said.

He was sentenced on Sunday and in addition was ordered to pay restitution to each victim in the amount of $25,000.