Razor Blades Found on Car Door Handle in Temecula, Prompting Investigation; 2nd Incident Reported

An investigation is underway in Temecula on Monday after two separate incidents in which razor blades were discovered on vehicles, including one case where they were affixed to a door handle.

The first incident was reported about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 41000 block of Carleton Way after razor blades were found on the handle of a car door, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a Monday news release.

The blades had been “placed in a manner likely to cause injury,” the release stated.

A similar incident occurred around 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 31000 block of Daniel Way. This time one razor blade was found in the front of the car, though the department did not specify an exact location.

No injuries were reported in either case.

It was unclear why the razor blades had been left on the cars or who placed them there, but the incidents appear to be unrelated, authorities said.

The Temecula Sheriff’s Station is encouraging motorists to check their door handles before touching them.

The department did not release any additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to call 951-696-3000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here.