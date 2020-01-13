Will Smith Surprises NYC Receptionist to Celebrate Her Retirement 30 Years After They First Met

Few things can make retirement even better. One of those things: Will Smith showing up to celebrate.

One lucky iHeartRadio receptionist had the surprise of her life when the Fresh Prince popped in to say hello as she bid her coworkers goodbye.

“I met her at the front desk before one of my VERY FIRST interviews of my career … and yesterday I was lucky enough to see her off into retirement 30 years later,” the “Aladdin” actor wrote on Instagram, along a video of the encounter. “She said I made her day. Y’all … she made MINE.”

He says the woman in the video is Anita Scipio. On her Instagram account, Scipio also posted the video along with the message: “Stuntin’ 4 Da ‘Gram w/ the Fresh Prince! Reunited & It Feels So Good! @willsmith #sweetheart.”

“You came in, you were just getting started,” Scipio says in the video. “And I met you then for the first time and now to have you back again it’s full circle.”

At one point, Smith calls her “mama” and Scipio responds, with surprise, “Will Smith just called me mama!”

“You made my day,” she says.

“You go out there and you make sure you have some fun,” Smith tells her.