2 Children Hospitalized After Being Hit by Vehicle in Long Beach

Two children were critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Long Beach on Tuesday, according to police.

At around 6:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to East 15th Street and Martin Luther King Junior Avenue for a traffic accident with an injury, the Long Beach Police Department said.

A preliminary investigation found that two boys were crossing the street when they were struck by a vehicle.

Both children suffered injuries to their upper torsos and were transported to local hospitals in critical but stable condition by Long Beach Fire Department personnel, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Footage from Sky5 shows one of the children being transported in an ambulance. One of the boys was taken to Long Beach Memorial and the other to Saint Mary Medical Center, according to police at the scene.

The incident took place between a high school and a skate park in a residential neighborhood.

The department said they do not believe drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.