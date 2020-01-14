2 Dead in Shooting at Apartment Complex in Ontario

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Ontario, officials said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a residential complex in the 3400 block of Fourth Street just after 9 p.m. Monday after receiving a call about gunfire, according to the Ontario Police Department.

Video shows police descending on Vistara Apartments near Haven Avenue, not far from a number of restaurants and retail business.

Police said they arrived at the scene to find two people, both male, who had been shot—one of them in a hallway and the other near a door. Firefighters responded to the location and pronounced both of them dead.

Their investigation led officers to a third male individual with a gunshot wound at a nearby hospital, Officer Eliseo Guerrero told KTLA.

His involvement in the apartment complex shooting is unclear, but officers detained a person who was with him at the medical center, Guerrero said.

The Police Department planned to release more details about the incident later Tuesday morning.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.

OPD is working a shooting that occurred last night in the 3400 block of E. 4th Street. Please stay out of the area till further notice. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) January 14, 2020