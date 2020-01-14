Border Patrol Seized $190,000 Worth of Meth Along San Diego Highway

A U.S. Border Patrol dog sniffed out more than $190,000 worth of methamphetamine concealed in a vehicle along a Southern California highway, the agency said.

An agent patrolling Interstate 15 followed a suspicious vehicle Friday as it exited onto U.S. 395 and parked at a gas station in the unincorporated Rainbow area of San Diego County south of Temecula, the agency said in a statement Monday.

The dog alerted to the vehicle as the agent spoke to the driver and a detailed inspection found more than 100 pounds (45.3 kilograms) of meth in 96 packages inside the gas tank, spare tire and quarter panels of the Ford Explorer, the Border Patrol said.

The driver, only identified as a 34-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested.

The Border Patrol said its San Diego sector agents have seized more than 1,044 pounds of meth since Oct. 1, 2019.