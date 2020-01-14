Border Patrol Seized $190,000 Worth of Meth Along San Diego Highway

Posted 8:30 AM, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 08:31AM, January 14, 2020

A U.S. Border Patrol dog sniffed out more than $190,000 worth of methamphetamine concealed in a vehicle along a Southern California highway, the agency said.

An agent patrolling Interstate 15 followed a suspicious vehicle Friday as it exited onto U.S. 395 and parked at a gas station in the unincorporated Rainbow area of San Diego County south of Temecula, the agency said in a statement Monday.

The dog alerted to the vehicle as the agent spoke to the driver and a detailed inspection found more than 100 pounds (45.3 kilograms) of meth in 96 packages inside the gas tank, spare tire and quarter panels of the Ford Explorer, the Border Patrol said.

The driver, only identified as a 34-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested.

The Border Patrol said its San Diego sector agents have seized more than 1,044 pounds of meth since Oct. 1, 2019.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.