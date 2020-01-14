Dodger Fan Says He and His Friends Want to File Class-Action Lawsuit Against Astros

One of the many Los Angeles Dodgers fans outraged by the Houston Astros' actions in the 2017 season that ended in a World Series loss for the L.A. team said he and his friends were considering filing a class action lawsuit.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday before the team fired them.
"We're looking for an attorney," said a Dodgers fan on Tuesday, citing losses that include money paid for parking, Dodger dogs, and beer.
“It’s not cheap to go to a Dodger game anymore," he added.
Eric Spillman reports from Whittier for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 14, 2020.
