Dodgers, Other Teams Asked by MLB Not to Comment on Astros Cheating Scandal

It’s official: The Houston Astros are cheaters. The commissioner of baseball himself said so, in a nine-page report issued Monday.

In his report, Rob Manfred cited the 2017 Astros for repeated violations of rules that banned the use of video equipment to steal signs during a game. In the last game of the 2017 season, the Astros won the World Series championship, beating the Dodgers.

So that makes the Dodgers the 2017 World Series champs, right?

No. Manfred did not award the 2017 title to the Dodgers, or vacate the Astros’ title.

