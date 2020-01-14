Former Diamond Bar Church Volunteer Pleads No Contest to Sexually Molesting Underage Girl

A former volunteer at a church in Diamond Bar plead no contest to sexually molesting a girl when she was between the ages of 12 to 18, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Chin Lee Chook, who also goes by Desmond Chook, 56, entered the plea to one felony count of oral copulation of a person under 10 and two felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14.

Following a two-week investigation, Chook was arrested after a victim approached authorities in Feb. 2019 to report she engaged in a sexual relationship with him when she was 16, according to an earlier news release.

The victim told officials that Chook was a family friend and a fellow congregant at the River of Life Community Church where he was also a volunteer.

Chook would have sex with her at the church, located at 20430 Yellow Brick Road and also gave her pornography to watch, according to the victim.

The sexual conduct continued between 2012 to 2018, according to the D.A.’s office.

Chook was immediately sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison and will be ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to Deputy District Attorney Leslie Bouvier.

