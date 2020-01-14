× Former Upland Police Probationary Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault

A former probationary officer with the Upland Police Department has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, officials announced Tuesday.

Joshua Duarte, 31, was arrested in Upland by the Pomona Police Department on Jan. 11, authorities said in a news release.

The alleged crime occurred while Duarte was off duty and it is believed to be an “isolated incident with no additional victims,” Pomona police said.

No further details about the allegations have been released.

Duarte had been a probationary officer for less than five months before he was “released from his duties” the same day he was arrested, Upland Police Chief Darren Goodman said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing and the case was turned over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.