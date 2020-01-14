LAX-Bound Plane Drops Fuel on Elementary School in Cudahy; 17 Kids, 9 Adults Treated for Injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seventeen children and nine adults are being treated after an aircraft approaching LAX dumped fuel on an elementary school playground in Cudahy on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The incident was reported in the 8000 block of Park Avenue, the Fire Department tweeted shortly before 12:30 p.m.

A total of 23 patients complained of minor injuries and were triaged at the scene, officials said. None of the patients were transported.

Seventy firefighters and paramedics have responded to the multicasualty incident.

Officials did not provide the name of the school, but Sky5 video showed multiple first responder units — including ambulances — at the scene of Park Avenue Elementary School, which is about 14 miles east of Los Angeles International Airport.

Initial reports indicated the area smelled of jet fuel, and firefighters later confirmed that was the type of substance dropped.

No evacuations were immediately ordered.

The plane, a Delta Air Lines Boeing 777, had mechanical issues and landed safely at LAX just before noon, according to an airport spokesperson.

UPDATE*** Patient count updated to 17 children, 9 adults. All minor injuries w/ no transports to local hospital from school. There are no evacuation orders for the immediate area. Substance was confirmed JET FUEL. Refer to school regarding plans for child pick-up. #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 14, 2020

