Man Helped by Off-Duty Detective Recalls Officer’s Final ‘Act of Kindness’ in Valley Village Crash

Los Angeles County sheriff's Detective Amber Leist was off-duty when she died Sunday, moments after she helped a woman who had fallen down on the street in Valley Village.

The woman's husband, Richard Mehana, was walking with his wife at the time. He recalled the officer's last moments.

"It was an act of kindness," Mehana said of Leist's decision to jump out of her car and assist them. "I mean, she just stopped, and she came and she said, ‘Let me help.’ And she picked up my wife, got her to the curb. I mean a stranger, she didn’t say I’m this, I’m a deputy… . She just gave from her heart."

After guiding the couple to the sidewalk, Leist ran back to her car. But just before getting inside her vehicle, the traffic light turned green and and an oncoming car struck her.

Leist was taken to the hospital, where she died, officials said.

Tributes from family members and colleagues have since poured in.

"She was just a hero," Leist's 17-year-old son, Daniel Laney, told KTLA. "She was always caring. She would always come home and talk about the victims, and how she felt so sorry for them. I’d listen."

Laney said his older brother, who's serving in the U.S. Navy, was set to return home from Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.

Mourners planned to hold a vigil for Leist in Valley Village at 7 p.m.