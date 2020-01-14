× Man Who Allegedly Shot and Dumped Dog in La Mirada Charged With 6 Felony Counts, Including Animal Cruelty: DA

A 23-year-old man who allegedly shot and dumped a dog in a gutter in La Mirada and led police on a pursuit before his eventual arrest, was charged with six felony counts on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Shane Dubyak of Lakewood faces charges of cruelty to an animal; fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly; possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, heroin and a revolver; and unlawful possession of ammunition as well as two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, officials said.

The case also includes an allegation that Dubyak used a revolver in the commission of animal cruelty, the DA’s office said.

On Jan. 5, Dubyak allegedly shot a 15-year-old terrier named Artie that was left under his care, near a storm drain in the 16400 block of Phoebe Avenue, officials said.

Investigators released surveillance video on Jan. 8 that captured the incident from a distance — including the sound of apparent gunshots — in hopes of finding the perpetrator.

On Friday, tips from the public helped lead detectives to Dubyak who was found driving in Artesia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies tried to pull Dubyak over, but they said he wouldn’t stop, triggering a pursuit through neighboring Cerritos. He was eventually arrested by deputies after getting out of his vehicle and trying to run away, officials said.

A firearm was recovered, according to deputies.

Dubyak was arraigned on Tuesday.

Hi bail was originally set at $75,000, although prosecutors requested that Dubyak be held without bail for violation of probation terms in a previous case in which he pleaded no contest to one felony count of identity theft with a prior.