Man, Woman Sought After Victim Shot to Death Near Exposition Park: Police

Posted 10:28 PM, January 14, 2020
A man is dead after being shot multiple times Tuesday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At about 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Exposition Boulevard for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a male in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the LAPD.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police believe a black male and a black female could be responsible for the shooting and they were last seen traveling eastbound on South Western Avenue in a 2005 Chevy Avalanche.

The identity of the victim has not be released at this time.

