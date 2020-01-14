Newport Beach Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $2 Million in Jewels in South Coast Plaza Armed Robbery

A Newport Beach woman was arrested for allegedly stealing more $2 million in jewelry from a store at South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa police said Tuesday.

Karen Yvonne Floyd, 54, was taken into custody in the lobby of her apartment building on Monday, after she allegedly committed an armed robbery around noon on Saturday at the shopping center located at 3333 Bristol Street, police said in a news release.

Witnesses said the woman walked into the store and asked to try on several pieces of high-end jewelry. Then she asked an employee if she could see the jewelry in the sunlight, police said.

“She was informed the jewelry could not leave the store while she began walking toward the entrance, where she was stopped by the store security, ” police said in a statement. “The suspect then brandished a large knife and threatened the security officers.”

Witnesses told police the woman left the store and security guards followed her to the parking lot.

Police were given the license plate number of the vehicle the woman drove away in and detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for Floyd’s home in Newport Beach. She was ultimately arrested without incident a few days after the robbery.

Detectives found the stolen jewelry and the knife inside Floyd’s home.

The jewelry, which was valued at more than $2 million dollars, was returned to the store, police said.

Floyd was being held without bail.