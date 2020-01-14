× Rep. Duncan Hunter Officially Vacates San Diego County Seat in Congress Weeks After Pleading Guilty

Rep. Duncan Hunter, the lone Republican in San Diego’s congressional delegation, officially left office Monday after he pleaded guilty to a felony involving illegal campaign spending early last month.

The Alpine Republican, who followed his father into politics, had represented the 50th Congressional District — which includes large parts of East County, inland North County and a portion of south Riverside County — since January 2009.

The seat will remain vacant until a new Congress is sworn in in January 2021. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that he will not call a special election because of the timing of Hunter’s resignation.

Hunter’s offices will remain open under the administration of the nonpartisan Clerk of the House. All staff, in Washington and locally, will work on constituent services and not on policy or political issues, said Hunter spokesman Michael Harrison.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.