Sanders, Biden and Warren in 3-Way Race in California as Primary Nears: Poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) participate in a Democratic presidential debate at Tyler Perry Studios Nov. 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A California poll of likely Democratic voters found that no one presidential candidate is dominating the contest, leading to a three-way race that could easily change in the seven weeks before the March 3 primary election.

The survey, conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California, found that among likely Democratic primary voters, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont led with 27%; former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts followed with 24% and 23%, respectively. The rest of the field remained in the single digits.

“It literally could not be any tighter,” Dan Newman, a neutral Democratic strategist, said of the poll.

“Even people who have a favorite right now, I wouldn’t be surprised if they changed their minds,” depending on the performance of their preferred candidate in the coming weeks, Newman said.

