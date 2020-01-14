South L.A. Family Captures Video of Apparent Hit-and-Run That Damaged Their Front Gate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A couple in South Los Angeles is seeking answers after surveillance video outside of their home captured a car that appeared to hit a bicyclist on purpose early Tuesday morning.

Paula McAdams was awakened by a loud noise of a car that "was coming really fast", she told KTLA.

Video from outside of the McAdams' home located in the 6500 block of South Hoover Avenue, shows a car miss a bicyclist that was on the sidewalk, but then the car appears to try and hit the bicyclist in a second attempt.

That's when the car crashed into the McAdams' driveway gate.

The family dog, Layla, can be seen being pushed by the gate as the car crashes into it, but the family says she will be okay.

"Who's going to pay for my gate? My gate is $1100; who's going to pay for it," Paula asked.

So far, the identity of both the driver and the bicyclist involved in this incident is still unknown and anyone with information can contact the Los Angeles Police Department's 77th Division at 323-786-5077.

Nerissa Knight reports for KTLA 5 News on Jan. 14, 2020.