Tuesday Forecast: Sunny, Before Rain Moves in Later This Week

Posted 11:39 AM, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 11:40AM, January 14, 2020
Look for sunny conditions before rain moves into Southern California on Thursday. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA's forecast on Jan. 14, 2020.

