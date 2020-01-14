BREAKING: LAX-Bound Plane Apparently Drops Fuel on Elementary School in Cudahy; Multiple Patients Treated

USC Fires 3 Senior Athletic Officials Connected to Admission Scandal

Posted 1:11 PM, January 14, 2020
Steve Lopes is seen in a photo taken on April 3, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

When Mike Bohn was hired as the first outsider to lead USC athletics in decades, sweeping changes were expected inside a historically insular department recently racked by scandal.

Those changes at Heritage Hall began on Tuesday, according to multiple people familiar with the decision, as USC fired three of its most senior officials in the athletic department, including Steve Lopes, the CFO and COO, who’d long been considered second in command.

Their firings stem from concerns over recent scandals, including the “Varsity Blues” admissions scandal, which already saw one department official, Donna Heinel, indicted on federal bribery charges.

Ron Orr, a senior associate athletic director who led the Trojan Athletic Fund, was also fired, along with associate athletic director Scott Jacobson, who also worked in development and fundraising.

