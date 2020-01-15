Employee, Dog Treated After Fire Breaks Out at Pizzeria in Koreatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An employee and his dog needed treatment after a fire broke out at a pizzeria in Koreatown morning.

About 80 firefighters were dispatched to the 3200 block of West Wilshire Boulevard when the bottom level of a three-story structure caught fire about 3:30 a.m.

Heavy smoke was showing when crews arrived at King Of New York Pizzeria Pub and attacked the fire, Los Angeles Fire Department Assistant Chief Kristina Kepner said.

An employee of the business and his dog had been sleeping in the business, Kepner said.

They both were being treated for smoke inhalation.

The flames were contained to one building, which was heavily damaged.

“It looks like a total loss at this time,” Kepner said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.