7-Eleven Employee in Coma After Being Severely Beaten by Robbers in Torrance: Police

Posted 10:00 PM, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 10:20PM, January 15, 2020
Data pix.

A 49-year-old 7-Eleven employee suffered a fractured skull and was left in a coma after chasing robbers who severely beat him in Torrance, police said Wednesday.

Two people walked into the store on 1730 Sepulveda Boulevard at about 1 a.m. Saturday, took beers out of the fridge then walked out without paying, the Torrance Police Department said in a news release.

The employee followed them outside and was beaten on the head and body then left on the ground, police said. He sustained major injuries and was taken to a hospital where he remains in a coma.

The suspects are believed to have fled in a silver or gray four-door vehicle that was last seen southbound on Western Avenue.

One of them was described as being a white or Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s and the other was described as being a white or Hispanic woman in her early to mid 20s.

Another suspect in the case is a white or Hispanic man in his late 30s, police said.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Torrance Police Department at 310-328-3456.

