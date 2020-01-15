Arsonist Sought After Video Shows Man Setting Fire to Lake Forest Apartment Leasing Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Surveillance footage released Wednesday shows a man brazenly setting fire to a Lake Forest apartment leasing office in what appears to be a "targeted attack," the Orange County Fire Authority said.

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding the person who set the blaze in the early morning hours Tuesday along El Toro Road.

Video shows a hooded person pouring a liquid outside the building, tossing a lit match on the ground and then running away as the flames erupt.

The fire was burning just 50 feet away from occupied apartments and the attacker appeared to be familiar with the area, fire officials said.

The blaze caused over $100,000 in damages to the building, according to the Fire Authority.

“This is concerning because he is pretty brave in the way that he acts," Orange County Fire Capt. Shaun Miller said. "He doesn’t show any regard for people around him or the possibility of being caught.”

The suspected arsonist was described as being male, standing at 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 to 180 pounds.

Investigators believe the person might try to set another fire and are hoping for information that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information was asked to call OCFA Investigator Lackey at 714-573-6709.

We need your help identifying an arsonist in Lake Forest. He set fire to a building in an apartment complex on El Toro Road early yesterday putting residents in danger. He is approx 5’9 and weighs 180 pds. Please call investigator Lackey with suspect info at 714.573.6709. pic.twitter.com/dlWN2EMvSA — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 16, 2020