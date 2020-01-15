Big Bear Lake Man Charged With Sex Crimes Against Teens; Other Potential Victims Sought

Detectives are searching for other possible victims of a Big Bear Lake man who has been charged with a series of sex crimes against teenage boys, authorities said Wednesday.

Edward John “Jay” Castaldi was arrested earlier this month after being accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers who were 14 years old at the time, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Since then, another underage boy has accused him of sexual abuse.

Castaldi, 50, was driving near North Bufflehead Drive and East Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear City when deputies pulled him over shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, authorities said. He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant stemming from the allegations.

He remains free after being released on a $500,000 bail bond, according to sheriff’s officials.

On Tuesday, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office charged Castaldi with seven counts of illegal sexual acts on a minor, sheriff’s officials said. Those charges include rape of an unconscious victim, lewd or lascivious acts on a minor child and oral copulation of a minor child.

Meanwhile, another person has accused Castaldi of sexually abusing him when he was 14 years old, authorities said. Detectives are urging any other potential victims to come forward.

Castaldi is scheduled to appear in San Bernardino County Superior Court on Feb. 20.

Any potential victims or others with information are urged to contact Detective Ryan Weddell with the department’s Big Bear Station at 909-866-0100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to WETIP by calling 800-782-7463 or visiting wetip.com.