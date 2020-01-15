Cudahy Officials Demand Answers After Delta Plane Dumps Jet Fuel on Elementary School

Students cover their noses after a Delta flight dropped fuel over the playground of Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy on Jan. 14, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Angry city officials in Cudahy are demanding to know why a Delta jet making an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport dropped fuel over a playground, dousing schoolchildren, when federal rules call on pilots to dump fuel in unpopulated areas.

“Sadly, our entire community has been adversely impacted by this incident, including dozens of children,” Cudahy City Councilman Jack Guerrero said. “I am calling for a full federal investigation into the matter and expect full accountability from responsible parties.”

Dozens of people — many of them children — were treated by paramedics, but no one was seriously injured.

Still, the fuel dump over the area has sparked alarm and calls for answers.

