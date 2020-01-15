Free Museum Day Returns to SoCal on Jan. 25; Here’s a Full List of Over 45 Participating Institutions

Clear your calendar for Saturday, Jan. 25.
That’s the date when more than 45 museums throughout Southern California will waive the cost of admission for the entire day.
The annual free museum day event, now in its 15th year, offers children and adults alike the opportunity to experience a wide variety of the region’s cultural institutions without paying a penny to get in.
“It’s a great chance to revisit old favorites or discover something new,” Jennifer Caballero, the president of SoCal Museums and marking director at the Skirball Cultural Center, said in a news release. “I’m always impressed by the range of cultural offerings. From cars to Cold War artifacts to modern art, there’s something for everyone.”
The offer only applies to general admission; it does not include ticketed exhibit, with the exception of The Broad’s “Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again.” Normal parking costs also won’t be waived.
This year’s participants include the Autry Museum of the American West, the Cayton Children’s Museum, Descanso Gardens, LACMA and MOCA.
Some of the museums of the list — such as the Getty Center, the Getty Villa and The Broad — do not charge admission year round. Others have select days where you can visit for free.
Select institutions require you to reserve tickets in advance.
Here’s a full list of the participating museums:
- Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
- American Museum of Ceramic Art
- Automobile Driving Museum
- Autry Museum of the American West
- Bowers Museum
- The Broad
- California African American Museum
- California Science Center
- Cayton Children’s Museum
- Columbia Memorial Space Center
- Craft Contemporary
- Descanso Gardens
- Forest Lawn Museum
- Fowler Museum at UCLA
- Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art
- Getty Center Museum
- Getty Villa Museum
- Glendora Historical Society
- Hammer Museum
- Heroes Hall Veterans Museum
- ICA LA
- Japanese American National Museum
- Kidspace Children’s Museum
- La Brea Tar Pits (reserve general admission tickets here)
- LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
- LACMA
- Los Angeles County Fire Museum
- Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust
- MOCA
- Muckenthaler Cultural Center
- Museum of Tolerance (free on Sunday, Jan. 26 only)
- Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (reserve general admission tickets here)
- OCMA
- Pomona College Museum of Art
- Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden
- Santa Barbara Historical Museum
- Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History (free admission is for the museum only and not the Sea Center)
- Skirball Cultural Center (reserve general admission tickets here)
- Sunnylands Center & Gardens
- The International Printing Museum
- The Wende Museum
- Torrance Art Museum
- USC Fisher Museum of Art
- USC Pacific Asia Museum
- Valley Relics Museum
More information can be found at socalmuseums.org/free-for-all/