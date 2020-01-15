Free Museum Day Returns to SoCal on Jan. 25; Here’s a Full List of Over 45 Participating Institutions

Clear your calendar for Saturday, Jan. 25.

That’s the date when more than 45 museums throughout Southern California will waive the cost of admission for the entire day.

The annual free museum day event, now in its 15th year, offers children and adults alike the opportunity to experience a wide variety of the region’s cultural institutions without paying a penny to get in.

When you find out you can visit 40 LA museums for free https://t.co/hULPL1wpdf pic.twitter.com/49yUoyciNK — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) January 9, 2020

“It’s a great chance to revisit old favorites or discover something new,” Jennifer Caballero, the president of SoCal Museums and marking director at the Skirball Cultural Center, said in a news release. “I’m always impressed by the range of cultural offerings. From cars to Cold War artifacts to modern art, there’s something for everyone.”

The offer only applies to general admission; it does not include ticketed exhibit, with the exception of The Broad’s “Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again.” Normal parking costs also won’t be waived.

This year’s participants include the Autry Museum of the American West, the Cayton Children’s Museum, Descanso Gardens, LACMA and MOCA.

Some of the museums of the list — such as the Getty Center, the Getty Villa and The Broad — do not charge admission year round. Others have select days where you can visit for free.

Select institutions require you to reserve tickets in advance.

Here’s a full list of the participating museums:

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

American Museum of Ceramic Art

Automobile Driving Museum

Autry Museum of the American West

Bowers Museum

The Broad

California African American Museum

California Science Center

Cayton Children’s Museum

Columbia Memorial Space Center

Craft Contemporary

Descanso Gardens

Forest Lawn Museum

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art

Getty Center Museum

Getty Villa Museum

Glendora Historical Society

Hammer Museum

Heroes Hall Veterans Museum

ICA LA

Japanese American National Museum

Kidspace Children’s Museum

La Brea Tar Pits (reserve general admission tickets here)

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

LACMA

Los Angeles County Fire Museum

Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust

MOCA

Muckenthaler Cultural Center

Museum of Tolerance (free on Sunday, Jan. 26 only)

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (reserve general admission tickets here)

OCMA

Pomona College Museum of Art

Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden

Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History (free admission is for the museum only and not the Sea Center)

Skirball Cultural Center (reserve general admission tickets here)

Sunnylands Center & Gardens

The International Printing Museum

The Wende Museum

Torrance Art Museum

USC Fisher Museum of Art

USC Pacific Asia Museum

Valley Relics Museum

More information can be found at socalmuseums.org/free-for-all/